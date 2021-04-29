De system gat mo rules dan law book!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De Judicial Service Commission gat fuh mek a decision concerning de Deeds’ Registrar. De lady win she case in de Court of Appeal (CoA).

De CoA seh how de Prosecution failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt de elements of de charge. It seh how de Prosecution did not show dat de lady was not entitled to de money wah she collect. As such, it did not prove dat she collected monies to which she was not entitled.

De CoA never said anything about whether de person was entitled to de money or not. It upheld de appeal because de elements of de offence not proven.

It does not mean dat because de CoA upheld de appeal dat de person gan get back she wuk. Is up to de Judicial Service Commission fuh decide.

It can decide dat de person was exonerated and therefore should be restored to her position. Or it can deal with de matter administratively, determine whether de monies paid were entitlements and take whatever disciplinary action it deems necessary. Dat is how de system should wuk.

But den you also do not know whether de DPP can appeal de CoA decision to de CCJ. All kinds of things can happen.

In de case of GuyOil, orders done pass fuh some people who had inappropriate contact to be removed. But there got to be an investigation and a hearing before people lose dem wuk.

But wah gat dem boys puzzled is how yuh remove a member of the Board of Directors? Dem boys know dat in law a corporation is its own master. So de Government cannot remove any Board member just suh. De Chairman gan gat to talk to de member and if he seh he not resigning den dem gat to move a motion of no-confidence.

Talk half and wait fuh see wah de GuyOil Board and de Judicial Service Commission gan do!