Bartica massacre convict to know fate for Triumph double murder today

Kaieteur News – Murder accused, Mark Royden Williams called ‘Durant’ or ‘Smallie,’ is maintaining that he is innocent of the murder of two men which occurred in December 2007 even as his trial draws to a close.

Yesterday, State Counsel, Lisa Cave, and Defence Attorney, Nigel Hughes, presented their closing argument in the matter as Justice Sandil Kissoon scheduled the summation and deliberation for the outcome of the trial for today.

Ultimately, Williams, who is serving several sentences for murders including mass killings at Bartica and Lusignan, will know his fate, as it relates to the murder of 35-year-old Rajesh Singh and 25-year-old Fazil Hakim, today.

The two men were murdered at Lot 82 Agriculture Road, Triumph, East Coast Demerara (ECD), on December 16, 2007.

At the time of his demise, Hakim called “Boyee,” resided at Mon Repos, ECD, while Singh called “Rabbit,” lived at Martyrs Ville, ECD.

Police reports had indicated that the men were imbibing at a shop owned by Narendra Mukhram.

Mukhram reportedly went to close the shop when he was confronted by three men who were armed with a rifle, a shotgun and a handgun. One of the gunmen held him at gunpoint and took him to his home next door.

The other two gunmen entered the shop and one of them ordered the three patrons to lie on the ground. When they hesitated, the gunmen opened fire, killing Singh and Hakim.

Over at the house, the armed men held Mukhram’s wife and children at gunpoint and demanded jewellery and cash. According to reports, they handed over $500,000 in jewellery and $300,000 cash to the gunmen.

A number of witnesses have testified so far in the trial, including Detective Inspector of Police Suraj Singh; Police Sergeant, Rodwell Sarabo, and defence witness, Michael Caesar, who was jointly charged with Williams for the murders.

Caesar is currently serving time in prison after he pleaded guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter for the crime at a previous criminal hearing for the case.

Caesar was called to testify on Williams’ behalf yesterday after State Prosecutors, Lisa Cave and Tyra Bakker, called their final witness and closed their case. He told the court that although he was charged alongside Williams for the crime, Williams was not there when the act was committed.

But a Caution Statement (CS) tendered by the police implicated Williams in the act. He admitted being the lookout man for the notorious Bartica massacre crew as they robbed and murdered two men at Triumph, ECD.

Hence, the defence led by Caesar, is in conflict with a CS which was tendered in court on behalf of Williams.

According to the statement, while Williams admitted to being there, he said he did not do the actual shooting; he was just the lookout man. The CS added too that Williams said that he was not armed with any gun, he only had a cutlass.