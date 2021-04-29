Latest update April 29th, 2021 12:59 AM

All Season’s Racing Service, Pressy’s Gift Store support Wiltshire dominoes tourney

Apr 29, 2021 Sports

Mark Wiltshire accepts the prize from a representative of All Season’s Racing Service in the presence of the entity’s CEO Raymond Ali.

Selwyn Prescott of Pressy’s Gift Store presents the cheque to Mark Wiltshire.

All Season’s Racing Service and Pressy’s Gift Store have supported the Mark Wiltshire and Arthur Chung dominoes competition which is set for the Mining town of Linden on May 1.
All Season’s Racing Service of Robb Street has sponsored one of the trophies for the top finishers, while Selwyn Prescott of Pressy’s Gift Store, which is located at 93 Regent Street, Lacytown, handed over a sponsorship cheque to Wiltshire.
Wiltshire expressed gratitude to the sponsors and is calling on teams to register soonest.
The competition which is expected to attract some leading teams from Linden and Georgetown will be held at the Supervisor’s Club.
Entrance fee is $15,000 and the winning team will take home $175,000, a trophy and nine medals, the runner will pocket $75,000 and a trophy, third place $35,000 and a trophy and fourth place $15,000 and a trophy.
The most valuable player will receive $10,000, while the best female player will collect $10,000 and a hamper.
Al covid guidelines will be observed and the competition will conclude on May 2.
Teams can contact Wiltshire on 659-8672 for registration.

