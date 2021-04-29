All Season’s Racing Service, Pressy’s Gift Store support Wiltshire dominoes tourney

Latest update April 29th, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 29, 2021 Sports
All Season’s Racing Service and Pressy’s Gift Store have supported the Mark Wiltshire and Arthur Chung dominoes competition which is set for the Mining town of Linden on May 1.
All Season’s Racing Service of Robb Street has sponsored one of the trophies for the top finishers, while Selwyn Prescott of Pressy’s Gift Store, which is located at 93 Regent Street, Lacytown, handed over a sponsorship cheque to Wiltshire.
Wiltshire expressed gratitude to the sponsors and is calling on teams to register soonest.
The competition which is expected to attract some leading teams from Linden and Georgetown will be held at the Supervisor’s Club.
Entrance fee is $15,000 and the winning team will take home $175,000, a trophy and nine medals, the runner will pocket $75,000 and a trophy, third place $35,000 and a trophy and fourth place $15,000 and a trophy.
The most valuable player will receive $10,000, while the best female player will collect $10,000 and a hamper.
Al covid guidelines will be observed and the competition will conclude on May 2.
Teams can contact Wiltshire on 659-8672 for registration.
Apr 29, 2021By Calvin Chapman Following this week’s announcement of cricket returning to the 2022 Commonwealth Games with women competing for the first time ever, Guyanese cricketer Akaze Thompson is relishing...
Apr 29, 2021
Apr 29, 2021
Apr 29, 2021
Apr 28, 2021
Apr 28, 2021
Kaieteur News – Do you mean to tell me there is no learned person in the Guyanese diaspora who loves the PNC to point... more
Kaieteur News – The Minister of Labour says that in making a decision to gazette an Order raising the minimum wage... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – In Antigua and Barbuda and Barbados there is outrage in some quarters that the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]