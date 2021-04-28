Who are the architects and builders in Guyana?

DEAR EDITOR,

We are told we are on the cusp of great economic development in Guyana, with great potential in so many areas. However, as we proceed with the multiple upcoming housing schemes, it seems obvious some developers and architects are not thinking long term at all with an eye on the future – not for one second. I understand we are expected to be the Dubai of South America. Pictures of the New Cummings Housing Scheme are a perfect example, though it is also pleasing to note the thought for a playground and health facility, hopefully with well-trained nurses and doctors. The first thought that comes to mind when looking at these upcoming structures reminds one of the depressing buildings of the concentration camps in Germany in World War II, which are still present. All uninspiringly alike. The upcoming numerous housing schemes are not being compared to housing schemes outside of Guyana, but can anyone honestly say that our local architects are leaving us with a landscape of buildings and homes that shows creativity and are inspirational even if the homes are for individuals with lower incomes?

Are these the same architects developing buildings with no thought of parking spaces in high-density areas? This is serious. We hope that the folks at housing really take a second look at the structural designs of all upcoming housing schemes nationwide, to ensure that they all don’t look identical, especially if it’s the intention to be inspired from the playbook of Abu Dhabi.

After all, Guyana is lined with old wooden buildings from way back when, some still standing, and some structurally falling apart but they all have one thing in common, as old as they are. None are structurally identical and they are exquisite and frankly should be placed on a historical preservation register.

Sincerely

Chi Kansi