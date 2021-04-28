Peacemaker stabbed while trying to resolve argument

Latest update April 28th, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 28, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A peacemaker who tried to settle an argument between his brother and another man on Sunday, ended up being stabbed to his chest. The brother involved in the argument was also stabbed.
Police identified the wounded brothers as Vijai Raganath, 28 (the peacemaker) and Ajai Raganath, 21, both of Mibikuri, East Corentyne, Berbice.
They were reportedly stabbed around 21:10 hrs. during a drinking session they had with friends at a house located on Second Street, Mibikuri.
According to a police report, Ajai got into an argument with one of the men at the drinking session.
The argument became physical and Vijai decided to intervene between his brother and the man to make peace. Police reported that as Vijai tried to resolve the issue, the man pulled out a knife and stabbed him to his left-side chest.
Vijai fell and the man turned his attention to Ajai, stabbing him to his right arm before running away. The injured brothers were rescued and rushed to the Mibikuri Public Hospital by other persons who were present. They were treated immediately for their injuries and admitted. The police are currently hunting their attacker.
