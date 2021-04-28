Another person shot, robbed at stoplight

Motorbike bandits strike again…

Kaieteur News – Motorbike bandits have struck again on Monday shooting and robbing yet another victim who was stuck in traffic at a stoplight, this time on Carifesta Avenue, Georgetown.

The victim, a 38-year-old resident of Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD), was shot to his leg and robbed of $500,000 in cash around 13:56 hrs. by two men on a motorcycle.

The man related to the cops that he was driving his car west along the southern carriageway of the avenue, but became stuck in the traffic close to the YMCA compound. While waiting for the traffic light to indicate “go” he recalled feeling an impact behind his vehicle. When he turned around, he noticed that it was two men on a motorcycle. One of them, he stated dismounted the bike, approached and pointed a gun at him.

He continued that before he could react, the bandit shot him to the leg. The victim further claimed that he was left in a state of shock and exited the car. He reportedly started running to seek help while the shooter’s accomplice entered his car and grabbed an envelope from the seat. That envelope, he told police contained $500,000 in cash.

The bandits then escaped and their victim was rescued and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for treatment. One spent shell was recovered from the scene by the police. In February, motorbike bandits shot a businessman in his leg and robbed him at the Eccles, EBD stoplight. The perpetrators of that crime are yet to be captured.