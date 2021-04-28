Man wanted for human trafficking

Kaieteur News – The public’s assistance is needed by the Police to capture Teto Browne also known as “Tommy.”

Browne is wanted by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) for human trafficking. It is suspected that he may have trafficked person(s) between December 2020 and April 2021.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Teto Browne is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 227-2603, 226-6978, 226-6221, 219-3252, 227-1149, 225-8196, 268-2328, 268-2298/2222, 226-7065, 911 or the nearest police station.