Man dies while heading to visit daughter in hospital

Kaieteur News – A father’s journey to visit his daughter, a maternity patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), ended abruptly Monday after he collapsed and died at the Stabroek Car Park.

The man identified as Ernest Khan, 65, of Grassfield, Lusignan, East Coast Demerara (ECD) dropped dead sometime after 16:00 hrs. Khan was at the time looking for a taxi in the vicinity of Lombard and Water Streets, to transport him and his family – another daughter, Dianna Khan, his grandchild and son-in-law to GPHC.

One eyewitness, a taxi driver, recalled the incident to Kaieteur News: “It happened in slow motion. The man was walking good good with his family then just like that he held onto his daughter and starting falling to the ground.”

Khan remained motionless afterwards as persons nearby assisted in summoning an ambulance from the Central Fire Station located a few meters away. Paramedics reportedly arrived and tried to resuscitate him but their attempts proved futile and they pronounced Khan dead at the scene.

When Kaieteur News arrived at the site, Dianna Khan stood weeping and Ernest Khan’s young granddaughter was clearly in a state of shock. Dianna had placed a small haversack underneath her father’s head to keep it propped up. A black plastic bag with flasks containing tea lay on the road.

She explained to Kaieteur News that her sister had recently given birth via C-section and was a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation’s Maternity Ward. Dianna related that her father was eager and excited to see her sister. They were a bit late and were hurrying to “catch visiting hours,” she recounted.

“We began looking for a taxi to take us there quickly,” said Dianna. The woman added that they had approached a taxi driver but her dad told him that his fare was too expensive. The taxi driver, she said, began arguing and her dad quarreled with him briefly before they walked away.

It was while walking away, she related, that her dad pushed and held onto her shoulder as he slowly collapsed to the ground. As she wept, she continued, that Khan suffered from multiple illnesses, which included diabetes, a heart condition and high blood pressure. She believes that Khan might have suffered a heart attack.

Other relatives who arrived later to assist said that they were afraid to relate the tragic news to his daughter in the hospital who up to that time was still awaiting his visit.