Looking fishy and smelling like a rat!

Latest update April 28th, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 28, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – Dem boys wan know how come de Auditor General get call in fuh investigate de alleged corruption at GUYOIL. Wat dat gat to do with de Auditor General.
Nobody mek any accusation about any accounting fraud. De allegation is about a deal wah a get sealed. Is a wuk – in de making. Or so de allegations seh.
Dis is matter fuh de Major Crimes Unit since it alleged dat a demand was mek fuh G$600M. Deh gat people in Guyana who can’t even dream about dat amount of money, much less fuh ask fuh dat as a kickback.
Dem boys surprise dat de Major Crimes Unit or de CID nah get call in. Instead, de Auditor General get call in. But de Auditor General is not a fraud investigator. He is wan accounting man and de accounts of GUYOIL is not de problem. De Auditor General can’t arrest anyone or ask dem fuh give statement. Dat is not he wuk. So what he really investigating?
De GRA go and seize a boat with de fuel. Dem seh how de importer nah gat permission fuh import fuel.
De whole story looking fishy. And you know Guyanese. Dem can see fish and smell a rat. Names calling and dem boys wan know how come dis matter is an accounting matter and not a criminal investigation
Talk half and wait and see if any big one name gan get call!
Apr 28, 2021Kaieteur News – The 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will take place in St Kitts & Nevis in its entirety, with all 33 games being played in the Federation. The tournament will get...
Apr 28, 2021
Apr 28, 2021
Apr 28, 2021
Apr 28, 2021
Apr 27, 2021
Kaieteur News – In my analysis yesterday, I looked at the most convoluted, contorted, deceptive, dangerous diatribes... more
Kaieteur News – Imagine you lend a friend your car reluctantly and only because he keeps telling you how he has an... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – In Antigua and Barbuda and Barbados there is outrage in some quarters that the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]