Looking fishy and smelling like a rat!

Kaieteur News – Dem boys wan know how come de Auditor General get call in fuh investigate de alleged corruption at GUYOIL. Wat dat gat to do with de Auditor General.

Nobody mek any accusation about any accounting fraud. De allegation is about a deal wah a get sealed. Is a wuk – in de making. Or so de allegations seh.

Dis is matter fuh de Major Crimes Unit since it alleged dat a demand was mek fuh G$600M. Deh gat people in Guyana who can’t even dream about dat amount of money, much less fuh ask fuh dat as a kickback.

Dem boys surprise dat de Major Crimes Unit or de CID nah get call in. Instead, de Auditor General get call in. But de Auditor General is not a fraud investigator. He is wan accounting man and de accounts of GUYOIL is not de problem. De Auditor General can’t arrest anyone or ask dem fuh give statement. Dat is not he wuk. So what he really investigating?

De GRA go and seize a boat with de fuel. Dem seh how de importer nah gat permission fuh import fuel.

De whole story looking fishy. And you know Guyanese. Dem can see fish and smell a rat. Names calling and dem boys wan know how come dis matter is an accounting matter and not a criminal investigation

Talk half and wait and see if any big one name gan get call!