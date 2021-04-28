Linden Bauxite Flyers CC/Banks DIH Linden Town Week Classic 2021

Anthony, Lewis Jr., Rutherford, Henry (BMX), Hamilton (female) and Lorimer emerge category winners

Michael Anthony, one of three local cyclists who are part of Team Foundation USA, emerged winner of the feature 15-lap contest when the Banks DIH sponsored Linden Town Week Classic cycling event organised by the Linden Bauxite Flyers Cycle Club was held on Sunday last.

Utilising the Mackenzie Circuit and starting outside the Linden Mayor & Town Council Office on Republic Avenue, competitors proceeded to Greenheart Street made a left turn on to Independence Avenue, left on to Purpleheart Street and back to Republic Avenue to complete one lap, approximately 1.5km.

The event, which was held for Linden only cyclists, saw Anthony being trailed to the line by Nigel London, Andrew Forrester, Garfield Lorimer (Unattached) and Christopher Cornelius (Team Evolution) in that order.

The lone BMX rider on the day was Javin Henry who won the 2-lap event. Coasting to victory in the juvenile 5-lap clash was Mark Lewis Jr. who got the better of Kevin Stephens and Samuel Bellamy.

Susan Hamilton proved to be better than Clivecia Spencer in the female 5-lap showdown. The junior 8-lap race was taken by Elisha Rutherford who crossed the line ahead of Andrew Forrester and Mark Lewis Jr. in that order, while the veterans 5-lap clash went to Garfield Lorimer with Nigel London and Nigel Carrington closing out the top three podium positions.