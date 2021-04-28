Health Ministry recorded two more COVID-19 fatalities

Latest update April 28th, 2021 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday reported that two persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. Their deaths now bring Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll to 291.
The latest fatalities are two men – a 48-year-old from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and a 57-year-old from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara). According to the Ministry’s press release, both persons died on Monday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
The Ministry also recorded 72 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 12,826. The dashboard also shows that 14 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 76 persons are in the institutional isolation, 1,501 in home isolation and 15 persons are quarantined institutionally. To date, 10,944 recoveries have been recorded.

