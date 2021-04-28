GFF publishes 2020 Annual Report and 2019 Audited Finances

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has published its 2020 Annual Report and presented a copy to the Government of Guyana, as part of its efforts to update all stakeholders on the progress it is making in developing and investing in the game for all.

The report, published in the “Media” section of the GFF website, also includes the GFF’s most recently-available audited financial statement, audited by Ram & McRae Chartered Accountants, underlining its commitment to transparency and good governance in line with FIFA guidelines.

“As we all know, 2020 was an incredibly challenging year for football, given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, but this report pays tribute to the fact that the GFF team rose to the challenge and took significant strides forward in delivering on our strategic vision for men’s and women’s football,” said GFF President Wayne Forde.

“We hope all of our stakeholders will take the time to explore this report in detail. We look forward to receiving your feedback on our work to date as we seek to transform the game with the support of FIFA, Concacaf, UEFA, the Government of Guyana and our private and public sector partners,” President Forde said.

The report focuses on the GFF’s achievements in areas such as: football development, technical development, competitions, youth football, national teams, referees, infrastructure, governance,

public affairs and international relations, corporate social responsibility, and marketing and communications.

President Forde has presented a copy of the annual report to Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport Charles Ramson Jr, who praised the GFF’s leadership for its transparent and accountable approach to communicating about its work and its use of funding.

“In my frequent engagements with the national sports associations and federations, I have consistently emphasised the need for good governance, transparency and accountability,” Minister Ramson said. “In fact, I have made it a pre-condition for the sports which the Ministry has categorised as a ‘core sport’ receiving amplified attention and resources. I believe these are all important cornerstones in the foundation of a well-run organisation, which places public trust at the highest rank of its order of priorities.”

“It is, therefore, important to the Ministry that the GFF is subjected to two annual reviews of its financial operation – the first being an independent statutory local audit and with the second being a FIFA audit. The GFF then publishes these reports on its website after the reports would have been approved by its Congress. I consider this an important signal and example and wish to commend President Forde and his executives for their leadership in this regard,” he said.