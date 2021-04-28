Latest update April 28th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Frequent breaches alarming

Apr 28, 2021 Letters

DEAR EDITOR,

The frequent breaches of koker doors resulting in flooding, losses and damages to residents are alarming.
It is just plain unacceptable that residents again and again are confronted with this predicament, emergency works are instituted and everything is fine, until the next time.
The authorities need to explore a long-term solution to this recurring problem.
In the interim, we sympathise with the sufferers of the latest disaster and hope a speedy recovery period will be of some consolation.

Yours faithfully
Shamshun Mohamed

Similar Articles

 

Sports

Hero CPL 2021 to take place in St Kitts & Nevis

Hero CPL 2021 to take place in St Kitts & Nevis

Apr 28, 2021

Kaieteur News – The 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will take place in St Kitts & Nevis in its entirety, with all 33 games being played in the Federation. The tournament will get...
Read More
Macorp and GFF inks historic MoU that will see 10-footballers benefiting from one-year scholarships

Macorp and GFF inks historic MoU that will see...

Apr 28, 2021

Linden Bauxite Flyers CC/Banks DIH Linden Town Week Classic 2021

Linden Bauxite Flyers CC/Banks DIH Linden Town...

Apr 28, 2021

GFF publishes 2020 Annual Report and 2019 Audited Finances

GFF publishes 2020 Annual Report and 2019 Audited...

Apr 28, 2021

Praises Minister Rumson’s support of Sports development

Praises Minister Rumson’s support of Sports...

Apr 28, 2021

Executives of West Dem, East Bank Associations are a no-show at DCB meetings

Executives of West Dem, East Bank Associations...

Apr 27, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]