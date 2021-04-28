Frequent breaches alarming

DEAR EDITOR,

The frequent breaches of koker doors resulting in flooding, losses and damages to residents are alarming.

It is just plain unacceptable that residents again and again are confronted with this predicament, emergency works are instituted and everything is fine, until the next time.

The authorities need to explore a long-term solution to this recurring problem.

In the interim, we sympathise with the sufferers of the latest disaster and hope a speedy recovery period will be of some consolation.

Yours faithfully

Shamshun Mohamed