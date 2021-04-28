Frequent breaches alarming

Latest update April 28th, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 28, 2021 Letters
DEAR EDITOR,
The frequent breaches of koker doors resulting in flooding, losses and damages to residents are alarming.
It is just plain unacceptable that residents again and again are confronted with this predicament, emergency works are instituted and everything is fine, until the next time.
The authorities need to explore a long-term solution to this recurring problem.
In the interim, we sympathise with the sufferers of the latest disaster and hope a speedy recovery period will be of some consolation.
Yours faithfully
Shamshun Mohamed
Apr 28, 2021Kaieteur News – The 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will take place in St Kitts & Nevis in its entirety, with all 33 games being played in the Federation. The tournament will get...
Apr 28, 2021
Apr 28, 2021
Apr 28, 2021
Apr 28, 2021
Apr 27, 2021
Kaieteur News – In my analysis yesterday, I looked at the most convoluted, contorted, deceptive, dangerous diatribes... more
Kaieteur News – Imagine you lend a friend your car reluctantly and only because he keeps telling you how he has an... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – In Antigua and Barbuda and Barbados there is outrage in some quarters that the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]