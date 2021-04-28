Former Commissioner Deodat Persaud gives recommendations for Ethnic Relations Commission – as Board expires

Kaieteur News – Pandit Deodat Persaud, a former Commissioner of the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) has outlined several key recommendations for a new and improved ERC, as its Board of Commissioners would have recently expired.

The ERC is a non-political body that comprises representatives from religious bodies, labour movements and the private business sector. It had originally operated up until 2011 when its mandate and by extension, the work of its previous Commissioners expired but became operable again on February 22, 2018 when it was reconstituted and saw the swearing in of 10 new Commissioners by former President, David Granger.

While announcing that the current Board of Commissioners had expired in a statement on his Facebook page, Persaud said, “I am thankful to have served and appointed as the youngest Commissioner in Guyana. Certainly, I have left wiser but immensely disappointed at our performance in many instances.” Further to that, he affirmed that he holds core values such as transparency, accountability and openness in public bodies, but many times those values could not be achieved within the ERC given the challenges that came with such a “diverse body” and the pace at which it took to “make a single decision.”

Persaud then went on to say that, the Board of Commissioners could have done more but some challenges were also beyond their control. As such, he has given his recommendations for the ERC and its new Board of Commissioners. He started by stating that the office of the ERC Chairman should be “full time” and the Constitution should clearly define the function of the ERC’s Secretariat. In addition, he stressed that the law should also define the roles of the Commissioners.

He recommended an expansion of the ERC’s services to all 10 Administrative Regions of Guyana and a new building to allow for expansion as well. “There is need to immediately address the inadequacy of HR Policy document,” Persaud posited, as he also called for professional development to be prioritised among staff. In light of that, he stated a code of conduct for staff should be adopted and that he had already drafted one.

Given what transpired during the harrowing five-month election saga last year and the fact that the ERC was on many occasions lambasted for not adequately intervening during key moments which led to persons losing faith in the Commission, Persaud also stated that the ERC will have to work on image repair and branding.

As it relates to the investigation of complaints lodged at the ERC, the ex-Commissioner suggested that a software programme be developed to monitor complaints, which will prove to be more efficient. He also spoke of the ERC’s recent move to prosecute persons found guilty of racial discrimination and similar violations, adding that other powers such as a subpoenaed witness should be considered.

“For continuity, a Board should come to an end when a new one is formed,” he highlighted. Notably, there has been no word of a new Board of Commissioners being installed yet.

Nevertheless, Persaud has said, “Whether we have left the ERC in a better or worst [sic] state will be a matter of public perception.” He added that he is humbled by the many meaningful contributions he was able to make amidst an often-toxic environment and regardless if he returns as a Commissioner or not, he will continue to play his part in ensuring there is racial, gender, political and religious equity in Guyana.