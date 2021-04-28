Latest update April 28th, 2021 12:59 AM

Floodwater recedes at Little Diamond due to major repairs conducted on dam

Apr 28, 2021 News

A section of the Little Diamond area where one of the drains was cleaned and how the water has receded yesterday. (Photo credit: Civil Defence Commission)

Kaieteur News – The floodwater that impacted over one hundred households at Little Diamond, East Bank Demerara on Monday after the river defence dam broke away during a high tide, has since receded due to majors repair works done on the dam and the cleaning of the drains.
According to the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) update report on the situation, works conducted by both BK international Inc. and the Little Diamond/Herstelling Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) have gotten the water to recede in the affected areas, even as the tide was rising.
As it continues to monitor the situation, CDC stated that it is still conducting its house-to-house assessment and distributing food and cleaning hampers to the affected residents in the Little Diamond and Little Diamond Squatting Area.
Sometime around 04:00 hrs. on Monday, residents were greeted with over two feet of muddy, salty water in their homes. Many suffered damages to their property and household appliances as well as loss of livestock.
The NDC Chairman, Mr. Punit Jaigopaul, told Kaieteur News that the breach to the dam was as a result of the negligence caused by BK contractors and workers on the ground who failed to assess the damages their heavy machinery was causing to the dam. He said that he and his team had brought this issue to the company’s attention on many occasions but since then they have not gotten any satisfaction.
Kaieteur News was informed that BK International Inc. is constructing an alternative concrete sluice. That project has been ongoing since 2017. The project site has been marred with similar breaches and Monday’s flooding was the worst experienced by the residents.

