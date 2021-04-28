Latest update April 28th, 2021 12:59 AM

Driver to be charged for ruining ongoing emergency works to Lethem Main Access Bridge

Apr 28, 2021 News

The bridge when it collapsed.

Kaieteur News – The driver who disregarded the weight restrictions for vehicles crossing Lethem’s Main Access bridge, which is currently undergoing emergency works, is expected to be charged for damaging the ongoing works.
According to Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, a low-bed carrying an excavator crossed over the bridge and damaged the temporary works that was setup to allow vehicles less than 30 tons to cross. The Minister told this publication that the matter was reported to the police, and an investigation was launched. The driver is expected to be charged for damaging State property.
On April 11, 2021, a section of the bridge collapsed under the weight of a heavily loaded truck. Days after the incident emergency repairs commenced and only the remedial works was left to be completed within a two weeks’ timeframe. This publication had reported according to a statement from the Ministry of Public Works, the bridge was repaired but only opened for vehicles of up to 30 tons to cross. In the same statement, the Ministry had also warned vehicles that exceed the weight restrictions to not attempt to cross the bridge.
According to information a heavily loaded truck, GPP 7704, caused one-third of the 200 feet-long bridge to collapse, leaving several vehicles, including a fuel tanker transporting fuel for the Lethem Power Company (LPC), stranded.
Minister Indar had previously told this publication that due to the extent of the damage, the contractor has to replace 16 piles and that the repair to the bridge is expected to cost approximately $17M or $18M.
Minister Indar had also pleaded with drivers of the heavy-duty trucks to reduce or monitor the volume of load they are transporting in or out of interior regions. The Minister added, that heavily loaded trucks can damage the trails and the bridges which the State has to repair at high costs and these accidents, also affect the economic activities of the area.

