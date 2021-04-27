Security guard accidently shoots self in leg, drops gun, tells boss was a robbery

Latest update April 27th, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 27, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A security guard, Ntini Garnette, 21, last evening told his supervisor that he was shot and robbed of his firearm but CCTV footage from his workplace depicted a different story.
The footage showed the he had accidently shot himself in the leg, dropped his weapon and ran into his workplace, Allied Health Pharmacy, located at Area H, Lusignan, East Coast Demerara (ECD). A short while after a Venezuelan national, Emile Medima Perdomo also 21, who was passing by, picked up the firearm, pocketed it and joined a minibus.
The incident took place around 18:54hrs.
Garnette was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and the Venezuelan national was intercepted by cops with the firearm along the Rupert Craig Highway.
