Pensioners can now use WhatsApp calls as proof of life – Ministry

Kaieteur News – In order for pensioners to continuously receive their old age pension, they must provide the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security with quarterly life certificates.

This means that each quarter of the year, the elders are tasked with completing a life certificate and submitting same to prove that they are alive and well.

However, in its continued effort to ease the elders’ struggles, the Ministry in a statement yesterday announced that WhatsApp video calls will now suffice as proof of life.

The Ministry, mindful of the need to be adaptable to this category of citizens, noted that it “will now be facilitating video submissions as proof that they are alive.”

It noted that pensioners can video call its staff via WhatsApp on cell number 662-1572 Monday through Thursday – 8:00 am to 4:30 pm and Friday – 8:00 am to 3:30 pm.

Additionally, during the call, pensioners would have to clearly show some form of valid identification – national ID or passport.

Currently, life certificates are signed and stamped by either a Justice of the Peace, Notary Public, Commissioner of Oaths, Medical Practitioner, Head Teacher, Minister of Religion or a Manager of a Bank or Branch of a Bank and can be dropped off at any of the Ministry’s offices countrywide or scanned and emailed to [email protected]