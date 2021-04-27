Ministry records 5 COVID-19 deaths, 51 new cases

Latest update April 27th, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 27, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) has recorded five more deaths and 51 new COVID-19 cases.
The latest fatalities are three males – a 79-year-old from Region Three, a 46-year-old from Region Four and another 46-year-old from Region Six – and two females, a 70-year-old from Region 10 and a 72-year-old from Region Four. They reportedly died while receiving treatment. The new fatalities have brought Guyana’s death toll to 289.
In addition, the MOH noted that 19 of the new infections were recorded in Region Four, 16 in Region Six, four in Region Two, five each in Regions Seven and Nine while Region Five and Region One each recorded one.
According to the MOH, there are 1,499 patients in home isolation, 72 in institutional isolation and 16 in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at the Infectious Diseases Hospital.
To date, 10,880 persons have recovered.
