Ministry records 5 COVID-19 deaths, 51 new cases

Apr 27, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) has recorded five more deaths and 51 new COVID-19 cases.
The latest fatalities are three males – a 79-year-old from Region Three, a 46-year-old from Region Four and another 46-year-old from Region Six – and two females, a 70-year-old from Region 10 and a 72-year-old from Region Four. They reportedly died while receiving treatment. The new fatalities have brought Guyana’s death toll to 289.
In addition, the MOH noted that 19 of the new infections were recorded in Region Four, 16 in Region Six, four in Region Two, five each in Regions Seven and Nine while Region Five and Region One each recorded one.
According to the MOH, there are 1,499 patients in home isolation, 72 in institutional isolation and 16 in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at the Infectious Diseases Hospital.
To date, 10,880 persons have recovered.

Executives of West Dem, East Bank Associations are a no-show at DCB meetings

Apr 27, 2021

Kaieteur News – The recently elected Executive Committee of the Demerara Cricket Board (DCB) held its first Ordinary General Meeting (OGM) on April 24, 2021 at the Demerara Cricket Club...
Dominoes action set for Linden on May 1

Apr 27, 2021

Apr 27, 2021

Guyana could have women's cricket team at Commonwealth Games 2022

Apr 27, 2021

Apr 27, 2021

AAG South America C/Ships hopes in limbo

Apr 27, 2021

Apr 27, 2021

'The Showstopper' powerful on his return to the competitive stage …Carlos Petterson-Griffith sets three new records

Apr 26, 2021

Apr 26, 2021

Guyanese Ramdyhan graduates with Bachelor's degree next month – On Tennis, Academic Scholarship in Atlanta, USA

Apr 26, 2021

Apr 26, 2021

