Man kills cousin’s ‘unsuitable’ boyfriend

Kaieteur News – A 20-year-old mechanic, who left his residence on Saturday to pay a visit to his girlfriend at her Sophia, Greater Georgetown home, is now dead after he was stabbed by the woman’s cousin. The stabbing incident reportedly stemmed from an argument, which the man had with the cousin over his relationship with the woman. Knifed to death is Devon Xavier of La Penitence Street, Albouystown, Georgetown.

He was reportedly slain sometime around 21:30hrs at ‘A’ Field Sophia.

According to police reports, at the time of the incident, Xavier was speaking to his girlfriend when they were approached by her father and the cousin. The woman told investigators that she had told her boyfriend to leave because her relatives were not in favour of the relationship. She further revealed to investigators that her father had instructed her to “go inside the house” and while heading in, she saw her cousin grabbed on to Xavier.

Kaieteur News was told that an argument and a scuffle ensued between the victim and the cousin. The cousin reportedly armed himself with a knife and stabbed Xavier to his right side chest. As a result of his injury, the young man fell to the ground and the suspect made good his escape.

According to police, Xavier was examined at the scene and pronounced dead by a doctor from the Alberttown Emergency Medical Service. His body is currently at the Lyken Funeral Home awaiting a post mortem.

An investigation into the killing was launched. Based on information reaching this newspaper, the suspect was on Sunday apprehended and taken into custody.

Yesterday, when this media house contacted the dead man’s relatives, one of his uncles disclosed that for about a year (up to the time of his death), his nephew was in a relationship with the young woman. According to the relative, Xavier had complained to them that his girlfriend’s father had threatened to “chop him up” because of his involvement with the girl.

The man explained that from what he understands, “the family didn’t want Xavier to have a relationship with the girl.”

Xavier, who was described as a “calm, cool and collective” person, had resided with his grandmother in Albouystown. He leaves to mourn four siblings, parents and other family members.