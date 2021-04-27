Man killed after allegedly starting fight

Kaieteur News – Police are investigating reports that a pensioner was killed on Sunday after he reportedly armed himself with a hammer and started a fight with another man over some unfinished work.

The dead man has been identified as Oangkar Kishundyal, 64, a vendor of Canal Number Two Polder, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

He died around 17:45 hrs. while receiving treatment at the West Demerara Regional Hospital for an incise wound to one of his forearms.

An autopsy conducted on his remains revealed that he died from haemorrhage and shock due to the incise wound he received.

Kishundyal was reportedly chopped to his forearm with a cutlass during an altercation at Belle West, WBD.

According to a police report, Kishundyal had been imbibing alcohol that day. While under the influence he reportedly armed himself with a hammer and entered a man’s yard around 14:30 hrs.

Investigators were told that Kishundyal started to behave disorderly and threatened to kill the man and his family. Detectives learnt that Kishundyal was annoyed over work the man’s father failed to complete at his (Kishundyal) home.

An argument ensued between the two and as things heated up, Kishundyal allegedly attacked the man with the hammer. According to police, the man, in retaliation, reportedly defended himself by barring the blows with a chair he found nearby.

They reportedly began wrestling with each other and Kishundyal fell to the ground dropping the hammer. The man, according to the police reports, quickly armed himself with a cutlass.

Kishundyal reportedly got up and picked up the hammer again charging at the man one more time. The man told detectives that he raised his cutlass to bar the hammer but ended up cutting Kishundyal to one of his forearms.

Police stated that Kishundyal retreated from the fight after receiving the wound and had left the man’s premises, but collapsed some 600 feet away.

He was subsequently picked up and rushed to the hospital where he died.