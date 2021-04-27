Guyana could have women’s cricket team at Commonwealth Games 2022

Kaieteur News – Cricket is the first discipline to announce qualifying teams for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games as the sport makes a landmark re-entry to the prestigious multi-sport event scheduled from July 28 to August 8, 2022.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) made the announcement yesterday which will see women in the Games for the first time and cricket for only the second time ever with the first occasion being a men’s ODI competition in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in 1998, which was won by South Africa.

The six qualified teams that will join hosts England in the eight-team Twenty20 competition are Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and a country from the West Indies.

Those teams have secured qualification as a result of their standings in the MRF Tyres ICC Women’s T20I Team Rankings on 1 April 2021. As per the qualification process, the winner of a designated Qualifying event will determine which country from the Caribbean region gets to participate as athletes will be representing their individual countries and not the West Indies as they would at ICC events.

The last participating team will be decided through a Qualifying tournament to be held by January 31 2022, details of which will be announced in due course.

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games will see 4,500 athletes from 72 nations and territories compete across 11 spectacular days of sport. Birmingham 2022 will be the first major multi-sport event in history to award more medals to women than men.

The Commonwealth Games cricket tournament will take place at the iconic Edgbaston Stadium, with tickets set to go on sale later this year. ICC Acting Chief Executive Geoff Allardice: “We are incredibly proud and excited to be part of Birmingham 2022 and it is a fantastic opportunity for us to continue to grow the women’s game globally.

Head of the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) K.A. Juman-Yassin, in an invited comment with Kaieteur Sport revealed that he is, “Exceedingly happy that cricket will be part of the commonwealth games in Birmingham 2022. It is women’s cricket and West Indies will be represented by one of the countries that have boards affiliated to Cricket West Indies. It will be an extremely good venture for the Guyana Cricket Board as they will be in charge of selecting and ensure that our women cricketers are up to standard for the qualifiers.”

Yassin continued that, “If Guyana would win the qualifiers then the women’s cricket team would come under the umbrella of the Guyana Olympic Association as part of the team to the commonwealth games which means that their airfare, travel and accommodation expenses will all be covered.”