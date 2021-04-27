Executives of West Dem, East Bank Associations are a no-show at DCB meetings

Latest update April 27th, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 27, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – The recently elected Executive Committee of the Demerara Cricket Board (DCB) held its first Ordinary General Meeting (OGM) on April 24, 2021 at the Demerara Cricket Club pavilion, Lance Gibbs Street, Queenstown, Georgetown.
During the meeting, members expressed concern that the West Demerara and East Bank Cricket Associations have not attended any meeting of the DCB. These two Associations were also absent from the court appointed meeting in February 2021 to elect officers of the DCB for the 2021-2023 term of office.
The DCB President, Mr. Bissoondyal Singh, indicated that he will continue to reach out to these two (2) Associations since they are important to the developmental process, and in any case the cricketers are the ones who will suffer as result of their continuing absence. Further, Mr. Singh said that the Presidents of both Associations had been sent registered notices of the meetings and copies of those notices were published in the newspapers.
In addition to the non-attendance, the West Demerara and East Bank Cricket Associations have not submitted their nominees for positions of the various sub-committees of the DCB, a release from the Demerara Cricket Board informed.
