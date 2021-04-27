Dominoes action set for Linden on May 1

Latest update April 27th, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 27, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – Senior Organising Secretary of the Guyana Dominoes League, Mark Wiltshire in collaboration with Arthur Chung will be hosting a dominoes competition in the Mining town of Linden on May 1.
The competition which is expected to attract some leading teams from the Linden and Georgetown will be held at Supervisor Club.
Entrance fee is $15,000 and the winning team will take home $175,000, a trophy and nine medals, the runner will pocket $75,000 and a trophy, third place $35,000 and a trophy and fourth place $15,000 and a trophy.
The most valuable player will receive $10,000, while the best female player will collect $10,000 and a hamper.
All covid guidelines will be observed and the competition will conclude on May 2.
Meanwhile, Trophy Stall has sponsored the trophy and medals for the first place team. Wiltshire has expressed gratitude to the entity CEO Ramesh Sunich and said a keen competition is expected.
Teams can contact Wiltshire on 659-8672 for registration.
