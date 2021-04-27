Dealer arrested for Cyber Crime

GuyOil fuel scandal…

Kaieteur News – Jayson Aaron, the principal for Aaron Royality Inc. (ARI), the company at the centre of a fuel scandal at the Guyana Oil Company (GuyOil), has been arrested and is being held without bail as investigations continue.

Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum, confirmed the arrest yesterday and said that Aaron was detained in relation to an offence under the Cyber Crime Act of Guyana.

The matter, according to the Crime Chief, is under investigation. He, however, declined to say whether the offence is related to the recorded telephone conversations that were shared by Aaron recently.

Over the weekend, two recorded audio conversations surfaced, one between Vishnu Bandhu, a Director at GuyOil, and Aaron, during which the fuel dealer was asked to provide information on the transaction that he had entered into, reportedly with two officials at the State entity.

The second recording which surfaced purports to be between another GuyOil Director and another man identified as ‘Chrissy’ believed to be the ‘go between’ for ARI Inc. and the GuyOil officials.

In the second audio recording of the telephone call, the Director could be heard, not only confirming aspects of the sketchy fuel transaction, but making promises to have the dealer ‘pay his dues’ for the deal.

Additionally, the Director could be heard telling the person he identified as ‘Chrissy’ that GPL had utilised its buffer stock of fuel which had to be replaced and told the man, “…it looks like we will be on for the 17th (April).”

Chrissy responded “excellent, excellent” and was told by the Director, “we are just looking for confirmation.”

Chrissy later enquired from the GuyOil Director, “how ah getting the change, duh is wha ah wan know” to which the Director responded by stating that he would try to finish up his breakfast at the Princess Hotel early before heading to make a drop off.

He quickly changed his mind however to say, “watch, ahmmm, I gon gah, I gon tell duh man he gah give you a money bai, I gon call Aaron and tell he let he give you a money for setting up the deal.”

According to the Director, “he (Aaron) got to do it, he got to do it, he got to pay he initial dues.”

‘Chrissy’ at this point asked, “but we gone through clear dey though?” in relation to the agreement for ARI to supply the fuel to GPL. To this the Director said, “We good, we good.” This reaction was met with a burst of laughter by ‘Chrissy’ who then reminded the Director to call Aaron to drop the money.

Over the weekend, ARI had its load of fuel seized by the authorities. The vessel, a Panamanian registered oil tanker named ‘President’ has since been detained at the Ruimveldt Sugar Terminal.

Aaron on Sunday told this publication that he was supposed to meet with officials at the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) yesterday, in relation to the seizure but he was arrested and taken into police custody while there.