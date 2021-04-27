Dealer arrested for Cyber Crime

Latest update April 27th, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 27, 2021 News
GuyOil fuel scandal…
Kaieteur News – Jayson Aaron, the principal for Aaron Royality Inc. (ARI), the company at the centre of a fuel scandal at the Guyana Oil Company (GuyOil), has been arrested and is being held without bail as investigations continue.
Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum, confirmed the arrest yesterday and said that Aaron was detained in relation to an offence under the Cyber Crime Act of Guyana.
The matter, according to the Crime Chief, is under investigation. He, however, declined to say whether the offence is related to the recorded telephone conversations that were shared by Aaron recently.
Over the weekend, two recorded audio conversations surfaced, one between Vishnu Bandhu, a Director at GuyOil, and Aaron, during which the fuel dealer was asked to provide information on the transaction that he had entered into, reportedly with two officials at the State entity.
The second recording which surfaced purports to be between another GuyOil Director and another man identified as ‘Chrissy’ believed to be the ‘go between’ for ARI Inc. and the GuyOil officials.
In the second audio recording of the telephone call, the Director could be heard, not only confirming aspects of the sketchy fuel transaction, but making promises to have the dealer ‘pay his dues’ for the deal.
Additionally, the Director could be heard telling the person he identified as ‘Chrissy’ that GPL had utilised its buffer stock of fuel which had to be replaced and told the man, “…it looks like we will be on for the 17th (April).”
Chrissy responded “excellent, excellent” and was told by the Director, “we are just looking for confirmation.”
Chrissy later enquired from the GuyOil Director, “how ah getting the change, duh is wha ah wan know” to which the Director responded by stating that he would try to finish up his breakfast at the Princess Hotel early before heading to make a drop off.
He quickly changed his mind however to say, “watch, ahmmm, I gon gah, I gon tell duh man he gah give you a money bai, I gon call Aaron and tell he let he give you a money for setting up the deal.”
According to the Director, “he (Aaron) got to do it, he got to do it, he got to pay he initial dues.”
‘Chrissy’ at this point asked, “but we gone through clear dey though?” in relation to the agreement for ARI to supply the fuel to GPL. To this the Director said, “We good, we good.” This reaction was met with a burst of laughter by ‘Chrissy’ who then reminded the Director to call Aaron to drop the money.
Over the weekend, ARI had its load of fuel seized by the authorities. The vessel, a Panamanian registered oil tanker named ‘President’ has since been detained at the Ruimveldt Sugar Terminal.
Aaron on Sunday told this publication that he was supposed to meet with officials at the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) yesterday, in relation to the seizure but he was arrested and taken into police custody while there.
Apr 27, 2021Kaieteur News – The recently elected Executive Committee of the Demerara Cricket Board (DCB) held its first Ordinary General Meeting (OGM) on April 24, 2021 at the Demerara Cricket Club...
Apr 27, 2021
Apr 27, 2021
Apr 27, 2021
Apr 26, 2021
Apr 26, 2021
Kaieteur News – I don’t know which organisation or person in this world has told the APNU politician, Amanza Walton-Desir... more
Kaieteur News – The COVID-19 Task Force has been paying sporadic attention to those bars, nightclubs and other entertainment... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – In Antigua and Barbuda and Barbados there is outrage in some quarters that the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]