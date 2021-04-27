Bus driver released on $50,000 bail

Man hauled out of moving car and robbed…

Kaieteur News – One of the men who allegedly robbed a man on Monday last after hauling him out of a moving car has been granted bail.

The defendant, Sherwin Frazer, 32, a route 42 minibus driver of Second Street Agricola, East Bank Demerara (EBD) was yesterday charged with robbery under arms at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus read the charge to the defendant which alleges that on Monday April 19, 2021, while in the company of others and armed with a gun, he robbed Derrick Doodnauth of $1,506,210 in cash at Liang and Princes Streets, Charlestown. The money belonged to Doodnauth’s employer, Health International Inc.

Frazer pleaded not guilty to the charge and was granted $50,000 bail. He is however, required to report fortnightly at the Ruimveldt Police Station until the conclusion of the matter.

His next court date is scheduled for May 10, 2021. It should be noted that although there is a video of the robbery circulating on social media, the magistrate is yet to receive the evidence.

Kaieteur News had reported that four motorbike bandits, one armed with a gun, had hauled Doonauth out of a slow moving car before carting off the cash.

The robbery reportedly took place around 10:00hrs on April 19.

CCTV footage seen by this newspaper showed that Doodnauth was driving his car north along Liang Street and as he approached the intersection at Princes Street, there was a traffic build-up.

Doodnauth had slowed the car’s pace as a result. Suddenly, two motorbikes rode up with four men, two of them dressed in green reflector vests.

The two pillion riders hopped off the motorbikes and were seen running beside Doodnauth’s car. One of the men who was dressed in a reflector vest and armed with a gun approached the driver’s door and pointed the gun at the driver. It appeared as if Doodnauth might have opened the door in fear and the bandit hauled him out and flung him on to the road as the car continued to move at a slow pace with its door still opened.

Doodnauth was seen lying face down on the road with his hands behind his head. The gunman proceeded to search his pockets while the other pillion rider chased after the moving car. He caught up with it and grabbed something from the front passenger’s seat before jumping on to one of the waiting motorbikes.

The gunman, who was searching Doodnauth’s pockets, ran quickly behind his accomplices and joined the other motorbike as they escaped in a westerly direction along Princes Street. Doodnauth then got up and walked behind his car, which was at the time still moving at a slow pace in a northerly direction.

Kaieteur News has since been informed that a gang of four men operating on two motorcycles are known for trailing vehicles and attacking at “choke points”. It is believed that this same gang had robbed Doodnauth and a few bars recently.