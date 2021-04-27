APNU+AFC protests CJ’s election petition ruling

Kaieteur News – Disappointment with the ruling handed down by Chief Justice (Ag), Roxane George-Wiltshire S.C. into the election petition case, supporters of the main political opposition, A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU + AFC), yesterday staged a protest in front of the High Court.

The demonstration was led even as Opposition Leader, Joseph Harmon, vowed to appeal the decision.

The CJ threw out the only remaining election petition case filed on behalf of the APNU+AFC party to challenge the legality of the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections.

Moments after the decision was handed down, supporters of the party assembled outside the High Court shouting, “We want Justice. The De facto government must go”. The protestors, who were armed with placards, marched from the High Court to Regent Street where they began blocking various sections of Regent with debris.

At the intersection of King and Regent Streets, the protestors were seen behaving disorderly. Some of them placed pallets onto the roadway causing the police to take action to restore the city to normalcy.

In videos viewed by this media house, patrol ranks on motorbikes were seen attempting to restrain the protesting supporters as they engaged in a confrontation. The ranks were eventually successful in bringing the disgruntled crowd under control.

While expressing disappointment at the ruling, the Opposition Leader said, “Today, like you, I am disappointed and feel let down…but I remain fortified that our hierarchy of courts will correct this clear injustice which has been wrought on the Guyanese people.”

He announced too that the party will be filing an appeal against the decision.

“We must appeal this at every level until justice is delivered to us. We must keep hope alive…,” he said.

However, Attorney General and Legal Affairs Minister, Anil Nandlall, condemned the APNU+AFC’s leadership for continuing to mislead its supporters. “They are promising people things they cannot deliver…,” Nandlall said, adding that the decision has confirmed that the will of the people as expressed at the March 2, 2020 elections have been vindicated.

“This decision has confirmed that the rule of law is operable in Guyana and that the elections were held in accordance with the Constitution and the laws of Guyana,” he added.