After de studying is de worrying!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De government going around de country telling dem young people how dem offering 4,500 scholarships for dis year alone. Dem young people getting excited because dem want learn and dem believe dat de more certificates dem get, dem gan get wuk.

Nuff places offering similar courses fuh free if yuh nah want certificate. Dem can try Google and dem gan find nuff courses fuh free. But if yuh want certificate, you gat to pay, sometimes as much as US$100. Is dat is what de Pee Pee Pee calling scholarship.

Dem calling it scholarship but dem piknee asking if dem gat fuh do community service. If yuh gat to do any community service, den is a loan to be repaid in kind. Not a scholarship.

But dem boys want know what gan happen when all these 20,000 young people graduate with dem online certificates where dem gan get wuk. After studying so much, dem nah gan want go and eke out a living cutting cane, planting rice or doing carpenter wuk.

So where will dem young people find jobs? Dem gat nuff of dem wah gat plenty certificates and dem can’t find wuk. And when dem do get a job, dem getting wuk wuh gat little scope. Some of dem end up selling in shops and stores.

And nuff of dem getting overwuk. Some of dem gat to work for 12 hours and dem carrying home $1500 per day. Dat can hardly feed dem if dem gat an appetite like you know who.

Is nice fuh see young people getting excited about studying. But when the studies done, no wuk nah deh.

Talk half and ask Aunty Priya weh de jobs deh.