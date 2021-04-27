AAG South America C/Ships hopes in limbo

Kaieteur News – The 2021 South America Senior Championships are scheduled to be run off from May 14-16 in Argentina but the covid-19 pandemic is creating problems for the local organising committee (LOC) of the biennial event.

Currently, health officials in Argentina have enforced strict restrictions for visitors from Brazil, stating that they must spend no less than 10 days in quarantine which means that the contingent from the covid-19 ravaged nation would have to leave immediately in order to be quarantined and have enough time be back into competition mode.

This situation has put a huge worry on the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) that has communicated through their head; Aubrey Hutson, to Kaieteur Sport that there is basically an unwritten rule that the competition must be run with representatives from all South American nations.

However, Hutson revealed during a telephone interview that he spoke with the head of the CONSUDATLE (South American Athletics Confederation) who is due to relay word on the progress of the Argentinian LOC in getting their health authorities to relax the quarantine measures of the Brazilians, today.

The Athletics boss noted that with each passing day, the ticket prices continue to escalate and it doesn’t make sense that the AAG use already limited resources to purchase advance tickets to find out that the South America Championships is then called off.

The South American Championships were earmarked by the AAG as the final high level meet for Guyanese Olympic hopefuls to go all out in an effort to achieve Olympic Standards for the Tokyo games but since Guyana’s National Championships have been pushed back until May month-end, there is still hope.

In addition, Hutson highlighted that many of the top local athletes are currently competing in the U.S. College circuit, while National men’s long jump record holder Emanuel Archibald departed for Jamaica last weekend to get his feet on some high level competition in ‘The Land of Wood & Water’ as the 2021 track season heats up.