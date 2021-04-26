Toshao’s stolen boat recovered Just before being painted over

Latest update April 26th, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 26, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A party of police at Chinese Landing on Saturday recovered the stolen boat of the village Toshao, just before the boat was about to be painted over and subsequently sold.
The $4.3M boat along with a Yamaha engine belonging to Orin Fernandes, Toshao of Chinese Landing, Barama River, North West District, went missing on Sunday last.
The victim had made a report via cellular phone on Monday 19th April to Acquero Police Station after realizing then that the vessel might have been stolen. According to a police report, the investigation led to a woman being reportedly arrested and questioned about the whereabouts of the stolen vessel and her connection with the theft. The woman had alleged that on Tuesday, April 20, two of her friends brought the boat and engine to her and she assisted them to sell the vessel.
Further investigations revealed that on 21st April 2021, the arrested female, who is a resident of Byderabo, Bartica, and an identified male allegedly, took the boat and engine to a boat builder’s workshop to change the color. The boat builder had stated that he was not aware of the fact that the boat belonged to the Toshao.
The engine however, was not present at the workshop. After being questioned about the whereabouts of the engine, the woman disclosed that the engine was situated at her home.
The ranks, working with the information given, searched the woman’s residence at Byderabo, where the said 200hp Yamaha outboard engine was recovered, partially disassembled.
The boat builder and the woman are presently in custody at the Bartica Police Station and are assisting with the investigation.
