‘The Showstopper’ powerful on his return to the competitive stage …Carlos Petterson-Griffith sets three new records

Apr 26, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News
By Franklin Wilson
Stating loudly that it was good to be back in competition, Carlos ‘The Showstopper’ Petterson-Griffith blurting out his usual words, “Records are meant to be broken” did just that on three occasions yesterday when the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) held qualifiers for the 18th Annual North American Regional Powerlifting Championships (NAPF) set for Orlando, Florida, USA from August 17 – 21.
Some six athletes competed, Petterson-Griffith, Nadina Taharally, Askhay Goukaran, Paul Adams, Wazim Mohamed and Roger Rogers sought to make the required weights in the three lifts in order to make the Guyana team.
After achieving the required benchmarks on their first or second attempts, mostly first attempt, some of the athletes opted to allow the clock to run out as they passed up their next attempt. More details on their performances in tomorrow’s edition.
However, like he has been doing whenever competing, Petterson-Griffith (93kg Class) welcomed his return after serving a one year suspension for competing in an unsanctioned competition in Barbados in May of 2019 with some scintillating performances.
‘The Showstopper’ set three new records even as he has his sights set on representing his nation at the World Championships after throwing that opportunity two years ago owing to the suspension. He has since declared that he has learnt his lesson and is now focused on doing his nation proud at the World level.
New marks were set in the Men’s Open Raw – Squat 307.5kg- 677.922lb; Men’s Open Raw – Total 350kg-771.618lb and Men’s Open Raw – Deadlift 350kg-771.618lb.Petterson-Griffith acknowledged that even while he achieved some new records, he still has some more ground to cover in order to be the best at the world level, his Benchpress being one area he has to improve in.
