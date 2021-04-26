Powerlifting returns with a bang as GAPLF host Novices/Junior Championships – “Keisha Abrigo (Novices), Angel Chappelle (Junior); Romeo Hunter (Classic-Novice & Junior), Faraud Mohamed (Equipped-Novice & Junior) are Best Lifters

Kaieteur News –

By Franklin Wilson

Powerlifting action returned with a bang yesterday following a hiatus of more than 14-months owing to the Covid-19 pandemic when the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) hosted its Novices and Junior Championships at the Saint Stanislaus College Auditorium.

In unusual circumstances, unusual decisions are made which resulted in the weigh-in commencing at 06:00hrs and competition just over two hours later. The response of the athletes was excellent as they made the extra sacrifice to be present whilst following all covid-19 guidelines and protocols as recommended by the National Covid-19 Task Force which had given the thumbs-up for the event; deemed a success.

No spectators being allowed at the venue as a pre-requisite for permission did not deter the new kids on the block from putting on a great show as they all exhibited admirable stamina and determination on the platform.

It was the culmination of months of committed and disciplined training to bring their bodies to this level and they were all rewarded accordingly for their exploits by the judges.

The Best Lifter accolade among the Female Novices competitors went to 29 year-old Keisha Abrigo who represented Exodus Gym with the Junior top spot went to 14 year-old Angel Chappelle who flawless display also saw her setting four new national records.

Abrigo competing in the 69kg Women’s Open Raw Class achieved a best Squat of 125kg, Benchpress 50kg, Deadlift 160kg for a Total of 337.5kg.

Chappelle contesting the 52kg Women’s Sb-Jr Raw and Women’s Open Raw Classes recorded a best Squat of 65.0kg, Benchpress 30.0kg and Deadlift of 75.0kg to Total 170.0kg. The confident Chappelle inked her name into the record books with new marks in the Women’s Sb-Jr Raw Squat 65kg-143.300lb; Women’s Open Raw Squat 65kg-143.300lb; Women’s Sb-Jr Raw Total of 75kg-165.347lb and Women’s Open Raw Total 75kg-165.347lb.

In the male contests, the Best Lifter Equipped Novice trophy went to 16 year-old Faraud Mohamed (74kg Class) of Space Gym who was also named the Best Junior Lifter on show. Mohamed like Chappelle, set four new national records.

Equally impressive was 14 year-old Romeo Hunter of Mon Repos Fitness Gym competing in the 66kg Class. His performances earned him the Best Lifter Classic in both the Novice and Junior categories. Additionally, Hunter set a new Benchpress record.

Mohamed’s Total of 465.0kg was made up of a Best Squat of 170.0kg, Benchpress 100.0kg and Deadlift of 195.0kg.

He set new records in the Men’s Sub-Jr Equipped Squat of 170.0kg-374.786lb; Men’s Sub-Jr Equipped Benchpress 100.0kg-220.462lb; Men’s Sub-Jr Equipped Total of 195.0kg-429.901lb and Men’s Sub-Jr Equipped Deadlift of 195.0kg-429.901lb.

Hunter recorded a Best Squat of 170.0kg, Benchpress 110.0kg and Deadlift of 160.0kg for a Total of 440.0kg. He set a new Men’s Sub-Jr Raw Bench Press record of 110.0kg-242.509lb.

Following is the full list of winners in the various female and male weight classes:

Female Winners

Name Class

Angel Chappelle 52kg Women’s Sub-Jr Raw – Squat 65.0kg, Benchpress 30.0kg, Deadlift 75.0kg, Total 170.0kg

Angel Chappelle 52kg Women’s Open Raw – Squat 65.0kg, Benchpress 30.0kg, Deadlift 75.0kg, Total 170.0kg

Salma Hack 57kg Women’s Open Raw – Squat 102.5kg, Benchpress 42.5kg, Deadlift 112.5kg, Total 257.5kg

Keisha Abrigo 69kg Women’s Open Raw – Squat 125kg, Benchpress 50kg, Deadlift 160kg, Total 337.5kg

Homwattie Hirawan 76kg Women’s Open Raw – Squat 92.5kg, Benchpress 55kg, Deadlift 105kg, Total 252.5kg

Homwattie Hirawan 76kg Women’s Master 1 Raw – Squat 92.5kg, Benchpress 55kg, Deadlift 105kg, Total 252.5kg

Male Winners

Romeo Hunter 66kg Men’s Sub-Jr Raw – Squat 170.0kg, Benchpress 110.0kg, Deadlift 160.0kg, Total 440.0kg

Romeo Hunter 66kg Men’s Open Raw – Squat 170.0kg, Benchpress 110.0kg, Deadlift 160.0kg, Total 440.0kg

Askhay Goukaran 93kg Men’s Junior Raw – Squat 182.5kg, Benchpress 110.0kg, Deadlift 230.0kg, Total 522.5kg

Kelvin Moore 59kg Men’s Open Raw – Squat 122.5kg, Benchpress 75.0kg, Deadlift 190.0kg, Total 387.5kg

Cidel Patrick 83kg Men’s Open Raw – Squat 160.0kg, Benchpress 115.0kg, Deadlift 210.0kg, Total 485.0kg

Paul Meusa 93kg Men’s Open Raw – Squat 167.5kg, Benchpress 107.5kg, Deadlift 232.5kg, Total 507.5kg

2nd Corvin Sealey 93kg Men’s Open Raw – Squat 165.0kg, Benchpress 127.5kg, Deadlift 210.0kg, Total 502.5kg

Thurston Pearce 105kg Men’s Open Raw – Squat 180.0kg, Benchpress 105.0kg, Deadlift 230.0kg, Total 515.0kg

Faraud Mohamed 74kg Men’s Sub-Jr EQ – Squat 170.0kg, Benchpress 100.0kg, Deadlift 195.0kg, Total 465.0kg

Faraud Mohamed 74kg Men’s Open EQ – Squat 170.0kg, Benchpress 100.0kg, Deadlift 195.0kg, Total 465.0kg

Yogaishawar Seecharan 120kg Men’s Junior EQ – Squat 182.5kg, Benchpress 102.5kg, Deadlift 205.0kg, Total 490.0kg

Yogaishawar Seecharan 120kg Men’s Open EQ – Squat 182.5kg, Benchpress 102.5kg, Deadlift 205.0kg, Total 490.0kg