Our sacred duty

DEAR EDITOR,

Thank you for allowing us space to discuss issues that affect the lives and history of our people. I also express gratitude to Dr. Bisram for his letter (April 21st), in reply to one of the issues I raised in mine (April 20th). Dr. Bisram wrote that “The issue before the Indian community is whether to seek compensation from the government for the use and depletion of their national fund.”

My suggestions are:

1. The National Culture Centre be renamed. The new name must reflect and pay tribute to the people whose money was used to construct this building e.g. Indian Immigration Memorial Cultural Center or maybe The Jahaji Memorial Cultural Center.

2. That part of that building be used to pay tribute to our Indian ancestors. The foyer downstairs must have murals painted on its walls reflecting this. Various artifacts be placed around to also reflect this. The upstairs foyer area be converted into a sort of museum too. Many of us have things from our ancestors that can be donated for this purpose.

3. That a suitable monument be placed outside the building to reflect on the Immigrants. I am sure the Indian Government will be willing to donate any such monument.

These are my suggestion and I am sure many others will have theirs. Compensation to individuals is transient. That building was made with the money belonging to our ancestors. Nothing can change that fact. It stands there as a reminder of the actions of a crazed despot who hijacked the money of the very people he sought to wipe out. It should forever be a reminder of the struggles of our ancestors, not only in the very past with the British; but in the latter days with a racist and racial demon.

The onus is upon all of us to demand our rightful place and we must pay respect to those who have struggled and sacrificed to get us where we are today. It is our sacred duty.

Yours truly,

N. Sahadeo