Latest update April 26th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Omai to start production as early as next year

Apr 26, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Despite only recently returning to Guyana, Omai Gold Mines Limited (OMGL) can see itself kick starting production at its Wenot Pit operations in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) as early as next year. This was revealed by the Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat who spoke with Kaieteur News over the weekend. However, he stated that it is highly dependent on how things go with the company.

Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat

As previously reported by this publication, the company had operated from 1992 up until 2005, when it closed up shop. When it departed, its holdings passed from the Canadian company, Cambior Resources, to its parent company, IAMGOLD, and then made its way into the hands of Mahdia Gold Corporation. However, a new company, Avalon Private Investment Holdings, whose Guyanese subsidiary is Avalon Gold Exploration has been named as the contractor for the operations in Region Seven, and Omai has also boasted of its good prospects, which includes high-grade gold finds since returning.
Just last week the company announced that there is high mineralization continuing below the Wenot pit, at least 100 metres down. It also announced a high-grade gold find at two holes, “21ODD-001” and “21ODD-002”.
Before that announcement, on December 16, 2020, the company had announced a massive high-grade gold discovery originating from unassayed core from a 2012 drilling programme. A hole, ’12WED11′ that was drilled indicated highest assay values of 29.19 g/t Au and another hole ’12WED13′ 4.5 meters of 2.93 g/t Au were found.
According to Minister Bharrat, even though there is a possibility that production can start as early as next year, it will be until year-end.
Nevertheless, as the company gears up to once again capitalize on its Wenot Pit operations, the question regarding what benefits Guyana will reap remains unanswered, since the contract it signed with the government upon returning is yet to be revealed. With that in mind, it must be noted that over its years’ operating in Guyana, Omai has managed to cart off around 3.7 million ounces of gold with Guyana only raking in a mere five percent in royalties.
Also, the company benefitted from lucrative tax, fuel and vehicular concessions worth millions of Guyanese dollars.

An Omai pit in Potaro, Region Seven.

 

Similar Articles

 

Sports

‘The Showstopper’ powerful on his return to the competitive stage …Carlos Petterson-Griffith sets three new records

‘The Showstopper’ powerful on his return to the competitive stage...

Apr 26, 2021

Kaieteur News – By Franklin Wilson Stating loudly that it was good to be back in competition, Carlos ‘The Showstopper’ Petterson-Griffith blurting out his usual words, “Records are meant...
Read More
Guyanese Ramdyhan graduates with Bachelor’s degree next month – On Tennis, Academic Scholarship in Atlanta, USA

Guyanese Ramdyhan graduates with Bachelor’s...

Apr 26, 2021

Powerlifting returns with a bang as GAPLF host Novices/Junior Championships – “Keisha Abrigo (Novices), Angel Chappelle (Junior); Romeo Hunter (Classic-Novice & Junior), Faraud Mohamed (Equipped-Novice & Junior) are Best Lifters

Powerlifting returns with a bang as GAPLF host...

Apr 26, 2021

Avinash Persaud cops Ansa McAl Caribe Open golf title

Avinash Persaud cops Ansa McAl Caribe Open golf...

Apr 26, 2021

IKO Academy of Guyana pushing Community Engagement for a positive social and cultural impact

IKO Academy of Guyana pushing Community...

Apr 25, 2021

Recently elected GTA aims to spread Tennis & attract more fans

Recently elected GTA aims to spread Tennis &...

Apr 25, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • CUT OUT THE MIDDLE-MEN!

    Kaieteur News – Problems with fuel importation began when the PPP/C started to issue licences to companies other than... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]