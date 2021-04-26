Kickback needed fuh kick-start

Kaieteur News – Before a horse move forward it gat to first kick backwards. It gat to dig it back foot heels in de ground and thrust itself forward. Kick back does provide forward thrust.

What is true for de horse is also true when it comes to doing business. Yuh does gat to kickback fuh move forward.

When dem boys did small dem use to do karate. One day a boy wah went in de class ask he father what is de difference between karate and politics. De father tell he, “In karate yuh does have back kicks; in politics it does be kickbacks.”

Dem boys remember de time when a man build a house pun he neighbour land and de neighbour sue he. De man went to see he lawyer fuh advice. De lawyer tell he is no use fighting de case, how he in de wrong because he build pun de neighbour land. He advise de man fuh settle out of court.

De man did not like he neighbour and so he ask he lawyer, “What if I send the judge a cow as a gift?’

De lawyer told him not to try dat: “The judge is a no-nonsense man. If you do that he will construe it as a bribe and rule against you. Settle with your neighbour and end de story.”

A few weeks later, de man went back to see he lawyer. He tell de lawyer how he win de case. De lawyer was stunned, “How in heavens name did you win such as case?”

De man replied, “I send the judge a cow in my neighbour’s name.”

Talk half and remember grease makes the wheels of government go round and round!