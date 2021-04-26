Latest update April 26th, 2021 12:59 AM

Fisherman robbed at Ogle seawall while picking up workers

Apr 26, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred yesterday at the Ogle seawall while a fisherman was waiting to pick up his workers who were returning from sea.
According to the police report, at about 22:30hrs the victim, Garsram Ramdat, had parked his minibus along the Ogle seawall, a common practice by Ramdat as he usually picks up his workers from his boat whenever they return from fishing off the Ogle seashore.
The man had exited his vehicle after parking it and was reportedly approached by two bandits, one of which was allegedly armed with a knife. The suspect then held the man at knifepoint and proceeded to search him. Ramdat was robbed of one Samsung S10 cellular phone valued $90,000, a bus key and $71,000 in cash.
The other suspect ransacked the vehicle but did not take anything. After conducting the robbery, the two suspects then retreated on two bicycles. Investigations are ongoing.

