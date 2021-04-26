COVID-19 takes lives of three more persons

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday reported that three persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID19) have died. Their deaths now bring Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll to 284.

Dead are an 80-year-old man from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), and a 51-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman both from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara). According to the Ministry’s press release, all three persons died on Saturday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

The Ministry also recorded 103 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 12,703. The dashboard also shows that 12 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 73 persons are in the institutional isolation, 1,548 in home isolation and 10 persons are quarantined institutionally. To date, 10,786 recoveries have been recorded.