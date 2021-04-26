Chinese businessman robbed while opening supermarket

Latest update April 26th, 2021 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – Two bandits armed with a gun pounced on a Chinese businessman yesterday and robbed him at gunpoint while he was opening his supermarket at 593 Access Road, Diamond East Bank Demerara.
Lianggeng Wu, the owner of Tan Yuan Meng Supermarket, told police that one of the men pointed a gun at him and ordered him to enter the building. As they followed him, they closed the supermarket’s shutters behind them and demanded that he hand them cash.
Wu further related to police that he was fearful for his life and gave them a total of $300,000.
The men reportedly collected the money and escaped in a waiting car in the western direction along the Diamond Access Road.

