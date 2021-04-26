Cement price surges as shortage plagues Region Two

Kaieteur News – During a meeting between the Essequibo Chamber of Commerce, and the CEO of GO-Invest, Peter Ramsaroop, it was revealed that prices for construction materials primarily cement, has spiked. Reports are that this is due to a shortage in the goods, and an increase in transporting cost.

The issue was recently raised by Toolsie Persaud, who is the proprietor of a hardware store in Anna Regina, on the Essequibo Coast. According to the businessman, there has been an inconsistent supply of cement to Region Two over the past month.

Kaieteur News understands that cement and all other primary construction materials, are usually supplied to the Essequibo Coast, from Georgetown. Toolsie Persaud told this publication that a boat usually supplies the Coast with Cement. “The boat usually comes all the way to the Essequibo Coast for a reasonable cost, and then all we have to do is send a truck to uplift it.”

The businessman pointed out that since this arrangement is no longer in place, trucks have to be sent out of the region for the supply: “Since we are not getting the cement as often as we use to, we have to send trucks all the way to Georgetown. And it is very expensive for the trucks to bring the cement all the way from Georgetown to Essequibo.”

Persaud went on to say, “Businesses are severely affected because the cost of bringing the cement down increases the price by $100 per sack of cement.”