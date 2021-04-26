Latest update April 26th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Avinash Persaud cops Ansa McAl Caribe Open golf title

Apr 26, 2021 Sports

Respective prize winners with their accolades.

Kaieteur News – Avinash Persaud emerged champion of the Ansa McAl Caribe Tropical Hard Cider open golf tournament which was contested on Saturday at the Lusignan Golf Course. Competing with a field of 37 golfers, Persaud scored 68 gross and 67 net to win ahead of Patanjilee Persaud with a 81 gross and 67 net. Richard Haniff chalked up 77 gross and 68 net to finish third. Persaud also took the longest drive title, while Gavin Todd won the Nearest to the pin prize.
The Best net front nine title was taken by Patanjilee Persaud, while the Best net back nine was won by Eureka Giddings.
LGC President Patanjilee Persaud thanked Ansa McAl for their continued support. Persaud also thanked the club’s membership for their excellent support and congratulated the winners.
Nelson of Ansa McAl said it was pleasing for his company to see a sporting event being played during the (Covid-19) pandemic and since the members of LGC were compliant to the regulations to stay safe his company is pleased to be associated with the event.

Patanjilee Persaud, 2nd overall and President of LGC in action.

Gavin Todd, nearest to the pin winner.

He noted that a physically healthy lifestyle helps to fight the virus.
The event was deemed a success and Nelson said they (Ansa McAl) are committed to continuing their sponsorship for years to come.

Similar Articles

 

Sports

‘The Showstopper’ powerful on his return to the competitive stage …Carlos Petterson-Griffith sets three new records

‘The Showstopper’ powerful on his return to the competitive stage...

Apr 26, 2021

Kaieteur News – By Franklin Wilson Stating loudly that it was good to be back in competition, Carlos ‘The Showstopper’ Petterson-Griffith blurting out his usual words, “Records are meant...
Read More
Guyanese Ramdyhan graduates with Bachelor’s degree next month – On Tennis, Academic Scholarship in Atlanta, USA

Guyanese Ramdyhan graduates with Bachelor’s...

Apr 26, 2021

Powerlifting returns with a bang as GAPLF host Novices/Junior Championships – “Keisha Abrigo (Novices), Angel Chappelle (Junior); Romeo Hunter (Classic-Novice & Junior), Faraud Mohamed (Equipped-Novice & Junior) are Best Lifters

Powerlifting returns with a bang as GAPLF host...

Apr 26, 2021

Avinash Persaud cops Ansa McAl Caribe Open golf title

Avinash Persaud cops Ansa McAl Caribe Open golf...

Apr 26, 2021

IKO Academy of Guyana pushing Community Engagement for a positive social and cultural impact

IKO Academy of Guyana pushing Community...

Apr 25, 2021

Recently elected GTA aims to spread Tennis & attract more fans

Recently elected GTA aims to spread Tennis &...

Apr 25, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • CUT OUT THE MIDDLE-MEN!

    Kaieteur News – Problems with fuel importation began when the PPP/C started to issue licences to companies other than... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]