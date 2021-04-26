Avinash Persaud cops Ansa McAl Caribe Open golf title

Kaieteur News – Avinash Persaud emerged champion of the Ansa McAl Caribe Tropical Hard Cider open golf tournament which was contested on Saturday at the Lusignan Golf Course. Competing with a field of 37 golfers, Persaud scored 68 gross and 67 net to win ahead of Patanjilee Persaud with a 81 gross and 67 net. Richard Haniff chalked up 77 gross and 68 net to finish third. Persaud also took the longest drive title, while Gavin Todd won the Nearest to the pin prize.

The Best net front nine title was taken by Patanjilee Persaud, while the Best net back nine was won by Eureka Giddings.

LGC President Patanjilee Persaud thanked Ansa McAl for their continued support. Persaud also thanked the club’s membership for their excellent support and congratulated the winners.

Nelson of Ansa McAl said it was pleasing for his company to see a sporting event being played during the (Covid-19) pandemic and since the members of LGC were compliant to the regulations to stay safe his company is pleased to be associated with the event.

He noted that a physically healthy lifestyle helps to fight the virus.

The event was deemed a success and Nelson said they (Ansa McAl) are committed to continuing their sponsorship for years to come.