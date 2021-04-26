Arrests and prosecutions must be based on necessary and sufficient evidence

DEAR EDITOR,

US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken on Friday declared “our global security partnerships depend upon partner countries’ adherence to human rights obligations and commitments and to ensuring security forces and the judicial system are not used for political purposes.”

In a statement on the arrest of Opposition political leaders in Benin, Secretary Blinken added “We are monitoring the government of Benin’s actions closely……respecting and protecting fundamental freedoms, including freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, and judicial independence, are essential to every democracy.”

I welcome this renewed commitment of the United States to play its role in ensuring that political figures and those persons legitimately opposing the policies of governments around the world, are not victimised, harassed and falsely arrested. There is no place in genuine democracies for the false arrest and imprisonment of persons exercising their civic duty to oppose policies and practices which they feel are not in the best interest of their countries. Neither is there place for “witch hunting” of former government officials. Arrests and prosecutions must be based on necessary and sufficient evidence to be evaluated by a competent Court of Law. And where a preponderance of evidence is found to support corruption, violence and other wrong doings, those persons must face the full force of the law.

Sanctions still remain an option for dealing with those whose actions violate the basic principles of human rights and fundamental freedoms. I know there are many who get riled up at the mention of sanctions. But, to borrow from Dominic Gaskin, who vex. vex.

Regards,

Wesley Kirton