81% of the persons murdered for year were males

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has boasted a significant decrease in homicide cases for the year, with recent stats showing male victims outnumbering female victims at a rate of four to one. The GPF from January to now has reported a total of 37 homicides and out of this 30, or 81 percent, were males.

This means that 81% of the persons slaughtered in 2021 were male. Kaieteur News in a recent article published, titled, “10 most gruesome murders of 2020 still to be prosecuted”, noted that it had reported on over a 140 murders for that year.

A significant amount of those slain in 2020 were women, but the amount of men killed stood way over 50%. According Kaieteur News’ reports some of the names of males killed for the year so far are: Odingo Anthony Haywood, Khemraj Sukhna, Trevor Alfred, Darren Harris, Nico Layne, Roy Ross, Ricardo Fagundes, Daniel Boutrin, Junior Henry, Reaz Mohamed, Dale Christopher, Colin Anthony, Randolph Semple, Jonah Williams, Anthony, Giddings, Kevin Smith, Aulden Cush, Emmanuel Solomon, Osafo Pollard, Mahendra Ramotar, Suendra, and Paul Anthony Smith.

Odingo Anthony Haywood, 25 was executed on Drysdale Street, Charlestown, Georgetown, only last Wednesday night. His suspected killer was on Saturday last apprehended on a boat en route to ‘Devil Hole’, Cuyuni Mazaruni, Region Seven.

In the case of Ricardo Fagundes, known as “Paper Shorts”, a biker and a popular gold dealer, he was riddled with bullets on March 21, 2021, at Main Street, Georgetown. According to Kaieteur News reports, Fagundes was shot more than 20 times as he exited the popular Main Street nightclub, Palm Court. The act was carried out by two men who had emerged from a heavily tinted, new model, white Toyota Fielder wagon. On April 6, 2021 the GPF issued a wanted bulletin for Rondell Bacchus called “Killa” in relation to Fangundes’ execution. The suspect later turned himself in at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters in the company of his lawyer. Days later Bacchus was released from custody on $100,000 station bail pending investigation. Kaieteur News has since learnt that police have begun to hunt a second suspect.

Dale Christopher, 27, called “Sun Skull,” of Lot 1A Rosemary Lane, Cummingsburg, Georgetown, was killed on the morning of February 23, 2020. He was gunned down at a party in attendance of over 500 persons on Hill Street, Lodge, Georgetown. Since Christopher’s execution, the police had arrested several suspects. They had also issued a wanted bulletin for former murder accused, Osafo Sereste Grundell, 42, called “Safo” or “Curl up,” of Freeman Street, East La Penitence, Georgetown in relation to the crime. Grundell too, had surrendered to the police in the company of his lawyer, but was later released from custody and since then no arrest was made in relation to the crime.

It should be noted that out of the 30 males killed three of them were boys namely, 10-year-old Anthony Cort, 21-month-old Ekron Miguel and six-month-old Malique Newton.

Cort had his life snuffed away from him after he was shot during a home invasion on March 12, 2021, at ‘C’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown. On March 19, 2021 a 16-year-old suspect appeared in court for that murder and was remanded to the Juvenile Holding Center for the crime.

On April 10, 2021, at Parika Backdam, East Bank Essequibo, the body of 21-month-old Ekron Miguel was fished out of a drain. Miguel’s teen mother was remanded to prison on April 13, 2021 for murdering him.

Newton died on April 12, 2021, four days after his mother reportedly fed him and his older sister poison before consuming some herself; he succumbed at the Linden Hospital Complex, just hours after his mother passed away from the poison ingestion too.