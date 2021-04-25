Wanted man captured on fuel boat heading to the interior

Latest update April 25th, 2021 12:59 AM
Apr 25, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The escape plans of murder suspect, Lenroy Michael Forde, were ruined yesterday after he was captured on a fuel boat in-route to Devil Hole, a mining area located in the jungle of the Cuyuni-Mazaruni, Region Seven.Forde also known as “Biggie” is believed to be the man who gunned down Odingo Anthony Yearwood, 25, on Wednesday at Drysdale Street, Charlestown. Forde was captured with assistance of two supernumerary constables around 17:00 hrs. Police have also arrested a woman who they believe was harbouring Forde from being apprehended.
Yearwood was riddled with bullets sometime after 20:00 hrs. on Wednesday.
When Kaieteur News visited the scene, his body was covered with a brown cloth and was lying on the street in a pool of blood, a short distance away from his Lot 2 Drysdale Street, Charlestown, home. Three spent shells were seen near the body and a trail of even more spent shells was observed leading to the victim’s bicycle which was found in an alleyway close to his home.
An eyewitness related that Yearwood was attacked in an alleyway leading to his yard. That person recalled him having a heated conversation with an individual.
Shortly after Yearwood was slaughtered, a lone gunman was seen running away from the scene. Detectives were told that he was Lenroy Michael Forde. Based on preliminary information received by investigators, the shooting stemmed from an argument between the two over a robbery “Biggie” had committed. Detectives related that Yearwood was reportedly annoyed at “Biggie” because he had robbed one of his (Yearwood’s) acquaintances.
Apr 25, 2021Kaieteur News – The International Karate Organization’s Academy of Guyana consistent with a commitment it gave to the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport has commenced an ‘engagement...
Apr 25, 2021
Apr 25, 2021
Apr 25, 2021
Apr 25, 2021
Apr 25, 2021
Kaieteur News – My wife laughed hilariously at what Guyana’s longest serving Foreign Minister, Rashleigh Jackson,... more
Kaieteur News – Most of our people belong to one religious order or the other, and thus subscribe to a faith. Most... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – In Antigua and Barbuda and Barbados there is outrage in some quarters that the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]