Wanted man captured on fuel boat heading to the interior

Kaieteur News – The escape plans of murder suspect, Lenroy Michael Forde, were ruined yesterday after he was captured on a fuel boat in-route to Devil Hole, a mining area located in the jungle of the Cuyuni-Mazaruni, Region Seven.Forde also known as “Biggie” is believed to be the man who gunned down Odingo Anthony Yearwood, 25, on Wednesday at Drysdale Street, Charlestown. Forde was captured with assistance of two supernumerary constables around 17:00 hrs. Police have also arrested a woman who they believe was harbouring Forde from being apprehended.

Yearwood was riddled with bullets sometime after 20:00 hrs. on Wednesday.

When Kaieteur News visited the scene, his body was covered with a brown cloth and was lying on the street in a pool of blood, a short distance away from his Lot 2 Drysdale Street, Charlestown, home. Three spent shells were seen near the body and a trail of even more spent shells was observed leading to the victim’s bicycle which was found in an alleyway close to his home.

An eyewitness related that Yearwood was attacked in an alleyway leading to his yard. That person recalled him having a heated conversation with an individual.

Shortly after Yearwood was slaughtered, a lone gunman was seen running away from the scene. Detectives were told that he was Lenroy Michael Forde. Based on preliminary information received by investigators, the shooting stemmed from an argument between the two over a robbery “Biggie” had committed. Detectives related that Yearwood was reportedly annoyed at “Biggie” because he had robbed one of his (Yearwood’s) acquaintances.