The Global Institute of Internal Auditors

…progress through sharing

By John Seeram

Next month in May (10th), I will be completing 31 years membership of the Global Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA), with global headquarters in Florida, USA. This is a wonderful opportunity to look back proudly at those years on the evolution of the IIA, and on the development of the internal auditing profession of which it is the global voice.

Of the 31 years membership, 10 were with the North American Chapter of Rochester, New York, and 21 with the Guyana Chapter, and my membership holds a great personal significance for me. Guided by my interest for the internal audit profession and possession for volunteerism, it has truly been a remarkable period so far for me.

In essence, as an IIA volunteer at the national level (Guyana Chapter), it is expected that I play a role in shaping the future of our profession. From education offerings, to certification programmes and exams, to guidance development, to research, I can attest to the important role volunteerism is playing in shaping this profession’s future. In fact, without this dedication, vision and the involvement of volunteers, it can be said that our profession would not be nearly so vibrant and this organisation would not be nearly so strong.

I am full of pride over my 31 years for both the IIA and our profession, and to know that it is now global in nature. Worthy of mention are the countries around the world which have embraced the IIA’s International Professional Practices Framework (IPPF) which was published in year 2009, and the global conformance of the International Standards (Attribute and Performance) which are embodied in the IPPF.

That being said, the IIA is focused on progress, yes, but specifically on “Progress through Sharing”– sharing with others your knowledge, best practices, and possession for the internal audit profession.

On the 30th April, the Guyana Chapter will complete 21 years existence. Its membership is yet to surpass 100. However, with the forecast over the next five years for significant economic growth and development, especially in the Oil and Gas, Agriculture and Mining Sectors, there will be need for the establishment of more vibrant Internal Audit Units and to staff those Units effectively. Hence, in order to perform ‘outstanding’ and not the ‘best’ internal audit services, membership of the IIA is a priority, since it is providing critical leadership in making internal auditing a real profession. And further, I will attest to the fact that our members over the years have been benefitting immensely by increasing their performance levels, and in keeping with the best practices globally.

In closing, The IIA is still meaningful to me as well as to our members, and is still a big advantage to be part of this global organisation which is in its 80th year of existence, and which is providing exemplary leadership and service to the profession. It has a solid infrastructure and its ‘3Ps’ – people, processes and positioning, place its members on the right track to further cement our status as a truly global organisation and as a profession.

Hence, Internal Auditors both present and future, now is the time to join this thriving profession that is now more respected, more valued and more recognised than ever globally.