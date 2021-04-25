Rashleigh Jackson did a tiny, harmless, innocent injustice to my wife

Kaieteur News – My wife laughed hilariously at what Guyana’s longest serving Foreign Minister, Rashleigh Jackson, wrote about me in the April 21 edition of Kaieteur News. Here is what he observed; “Reading Freddie Kissoon’s column, as I do occasionally, I am struck by three things, his connection with his dog (not by the leash), his attachment to the music of Burt Bacharach and Julio Iglesias, and the unique style of his analysis. One day while reflecting on his fulminations, an image of three gods of Greek mythology crossed my mind: Eros the god of Love, Apollo the god of Music and Koalemos, the god of Stupidity and Foolishness.”

She found Mr. Jackson’s comment enjoyable the way he put it. She was not annoyed in the least. I told her I am not going to reply for two reasons. Mr. Jackson is a decent person without malice. Secondly, I certainly have an appreciation for him.

Although Mr. Jackson served the Burnham administration longer than only Dr. Ptolemy Reid, Hamilton Green and Oscar Clark, his portfolio as Foreign Affairs Minister kept him away from domestic politics where Burnham’s demons were fertilised. The researcher may find little evidence of Jackson’s fanaticism for Burnham’s demented politics and the totalitarian directions Burnham went into.

Mr. Jackson missed one of the essential motifs in my 32 years of writing; my undying love for my wife with whom I have shared 43 years of marriage. Whether he seldom reads me, occasionally or each day, he should not have missed those consistent vibes about my feelings for my wife. I write about her often and though I think I overdo it mentioning her, I guess you can put it down to my stupidities that Mr. Jackson detected. Frankly when the occasion arises I will mention her. My wife is one of the most patient and devoted wives of this world.

People always ask me if I have any regrets that pierce my heart and soul over my 50 years and more of social and political activism. I would respond immediately by saying yes. I regret she had to suffer because of me. She loved her job as an Investment Officer at GOINVEST and I wished she wasn’t victimised by the PPP government. She was never and will never be a political animal. I will shock readers by revealing something about my wife that never found a place in my columns.

It was after the PPP lost power, just in a casual conversation with me, she told me she was the project officer assigned to Fip Motilall that was building the road for the Amaila Falls project. My wife did not discuss her work with me. President Jagdeo may find that hard to believe but my wife was the perfect professional.

So Mr. Jackson if you keep reading me you will notice how deep my emotions run for my wife. Here is a song I dedicate to her. It is the only country and western song I like because I associate the country and western genre with red neck culture and white racism in the US.

It was made into a smash hit by the R&B group, “All 4 One.” But strangely I like the original version. It reminds me of the soft rock and easy listening era that I grew up with in Wortmanville. Actually, the song is not purely country and western though the singer is. I hope Mr. Jackson finds the time to listen to a beautiful love song.

“I Swear” by John Michael Montgomery

I see the questions in your eyes

I know what’s weighing on your mind

But you can be sure I know my part

‘Cause I’ll stand beside you through the years

You’ll only cry those happy tears

And though I’ll make mistakes

I’ll never break your heart

I swear

By the moon and the stars in the sky

I’ll be there

I swear

Like the shadow that’s by your side

I’ll be there

For better or worse

‘Till death do us part

I’ll love you with every beat of my heart

I swear

I’ll give you everything I can

I’ll build your dreams with these two hands

We’ll hang some memories on the wall

And when there’s silver in your hair

You won’t have to ask if I still care

‘Cause as time turns the page

My love won’t age at all

I swear

By the moon and the stars in the sky

I’ll be there

I swear

Like the shadow that’s by your side

I’ll be there

For better or worse

‘Till death do us part

I’ll love you with every beat of my heart

I swear

