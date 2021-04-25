Ramsammy calls on opposition to join call to get people vaccinated

COVID-19 immunisation campaign…

Kaieteur News – With just about 115,000 Guyanese having received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to date and about 1,800 of them being fully vaccinated with their second dose, former Health Minister and current advisor to the Ministry of Health, (MoH) Dr. Leslie Ramsammy is advocating for a more intense campaign towards getting every adult person vaccinated. In a lengthy, statement, Dr. Ramsammy noted that while he is pleased with the general response of the government’s call to be immunised, there is still need for the APNU+AFC, as the main political opposition, to add its voice to the appeal for entire population to take their shots to be protected from the deadly virus.

Dr. Ramsammy adds that “as many developed countries are vaccinating themselves out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Guyana is endeavouring to do the same.”

According to him, there are several mischievous, fake stories in the public domain aimed at preventing people from taking the COVID-19 vaccine. Among the “fake and reckless stories” circulating, Ramsammy says, are claims that the “vaccines contain a microchip to permit the government to spy on people; that the vaccines will turn people into some different kind of animal; that the vaccines will make people impotent are that they represent the ‘mark of the beast’ mentioned in the bible and that dozens of people have already died from the vaccine.”

Despite those rumours, Dr. Ramsammy says, there is a push to roll out the vaccines to people across the country. He noted that the country has acquired enough vaccines to fully vaccinate 261,000 persons and the President and the government are actively negotiating to procure enough vaccines for more than 500,000 persons. He added, “It is a massive undertaking, but the government is determined to keep our country safe.”

To this end, he noted that the opposition leaders and MPs must add their voice to the issue. According to Ramsammy, the leaders of the newer political parties have already been promoting the COVID-19 vaccines. He claimed too that the APNU+AFC leaders have taken their vaccines along with their families.

“…Some have even requested waivers of requirements to facilitate relatives and friends who did not meet eligibility when there was an age limitation,” he added. Yet, Ramsammy said, the main opposition party has not been very vocal about promoting the vaccines.

“I am hopeful that the leaders and MPs from APNU/AFC are similarly supportive. I am hopeful that all political parties reject the reckless, reprehensible campaign against the COVID-19 vaccines,” he said.

In the meantime, Dr. Ramsammy lauded the community leaders and the business owners who in their robust efforts encouraged their members and staff to be vaccinated, and the religious leaders who “have come out with enthusiasm” to assist the Ministry and health workers. He said, “The Pandits, Imams and Pastors who have supported the MOH represent a major reason for the vaccination success so far. For those leaders, business and religious, who are still on the sideline, being bystanders, I urge you to become voices for a good cause”.

Additionally, the MOH advisor said the leaders of the government and the PPP/C and the newer political parties have openly taken their vaccines and urge people to take the vaccine. Further, Ramsammy noted that public concerns over the safety of the vaccine should be quelled since after more than 115,000 persons received the vaccines in Guyana, there has been no adverse effect caused by the injections.

“Minor side effects such as a fever, chills, pain at the site of the injection are normal side effects of any vaccine. A billion persons around the world have also taken the vaccines and there is no reason to doubt the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines,” he said, adding that already, where the vaccines have been administered in any meaningful amount, the number of COVID-19 cases has dropped and the number of deaths has dropped.