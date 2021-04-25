PPP/C election win not a defeat, but encouragement for introspection – Former Pres. David Granger

Kaieteur News – In the eyes of former President, David Granger his party’s loss in the 2020 General and Regional Elections to the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C) is not a defeat. Instead, the Head of the APNU+AFC Parliamentary List believes it was an occasion that encouraged introspection. Granger provided this viewpoint during the recent return of his programme, Public Interest, which will be aired every Friday, according to host, Gabriella Patram.

During that discussion, which offered reflections on the 2020 elections and what has occurred since then, the former Head of State said he had always conditioned and advised his supporters to understand that elections in Guyana will always be close, that there is no landslide for any one party to enjoy. “And it was reasonably close. We have won 31 seats according to the Guyana Elections Commission report and PPP/C got 33 and there is one independent seat. But the arithmetic of elections should not be ignored. It takes about 7000 votes to put one person in the National Assembly…,” expressed the former President.

He added, “And prior to the elections, I had advised my partners to aim at delivering constituencies so there could be broad based representation and once we had the turn out and support, I am convinced we will continue to win.”

Granger said he is convinced as well that the people on the ground, particularly those he met, are desirous of having the APNU+AFC return to office. He said that, emboldened by the love he received from supporters during recent outreaches, the coalition will work harder in and out of Parliament to represent the interests of people. Granger said too that he is convinced that once the citizenry sees this renewed commitment, they would not drift from the coalition. The former President assured as well that the coalition will continue to do what is necessary to regain office.