Our Frontline Worker of the Week is… Nurse Andrea Rambarran

By Malisa Playter Harry

Kaieteur News – As doctors, nurses and other frontline health workers continue to play their part to keep the citizens of Guyana safe, we at this publication continue to highlight their tirelessly and brave efforts to avoid, as far as possible, more COVID-19 casualties.

With the death toll reaching 277 at the time of writing this article, the month of April is already the most deadly thus far with 44 deaths and 102 new cases as at April 23. With the introduction of vaccines for the virus, over 100,000 persons have been vaccinated so far. Nurses and doctors are continuing to work around the clock to ensure that, at the least, the majority of the population is vaccinated.

Today, we zero-in on Region Five (5) as we continue our quest to highlight frontline healthcare workers. We thrust into the spotlight Andrea Rambarran of Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice. At age 24, she is a Nurse and Patient Care Assistant based at the Fort Wellington Hospital. She is currently working at the Experiment Centre Quarantine Facility/Isolation Centre located in Bath Settlement and has been at that location since March of last year.

She revealed that given her mind-set since childhood, it was expected that she would venture into healthcare.

At a tender age, Rambarran recalled that she had developed an interest in caring for the sick and would often practice dressing and cleaning persons who were ill. While there are many stories of persons having a fear of blood, Rambarran said that was not the case for her.

After completing her schooling at the Bath Primary and Fort Wellington Secondary, she wasted no time in delving into things healthcare to pursue a passion that was nurtured years earlier.

As a Nurse Aid, she is tasked with checking vital signs, feeding patients, documentation and general charting of patients.

Although she had volunteered to be a part of the fight, Rambarran recalled that it was scary for her in the initial stages but she eventually got the hang of things.

“It was scary, having heard of the pandemic and how many lives were lost. But after working with the team, I realised that adhering to the COVID-19 protocol and working with PPEs…it was safe checking vital signs, recording vital signs and general care,” she shared.

The around the clock task of checking vital signs of patients, is one that our featured Nurse Aid is happy to be involved in as she plays her part in the COVID-19 fight.

She said that there were many instances during the execution of her duties that she encountered patients who refused to cooperate, making it difficult for healthcare workers, like herself, to perform their duties.

But the patients, she related, started to understand the importance of cooperation after they were made aware of how serious the virus is.

Rambarran added that being able to assist people and give them the advice necessary during this time, brings her great satisfaction since she believes that she is playing an important role in the fight against COVID.

The hardworking frontline worker revealed too that her family has been very supportive throughout her journey, and even now as she chooses to remain on the frontline despite faced with a pandemic. She listed her parents, team leaders and the general staff at the Centre and Hospital as some of those who helped to keep her focused on her mission.

Even as she continues to do her part, Rambarran is urging the public to avoid crowds, continue to wear a mask, social distance and postpone travelling and attending unnecessary events. She is also encouraging persons to “continuously wash hands, sanitise surroundings and sanitise items such as phones, tables, computers, remotes, doors, etc.” Rambarran is also urging persons to take the time and get vaccinated since this is a major undertaking in the fight against the pandemic.