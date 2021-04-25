Time to end secrecy Guyanese

Latest update April 25th, 2021 12:59 AM

Apr 25, 2021

Kaieteur News – Why the secrecy, fellow citizens, with the OMAI deal? Why this ‘shroud’ over this rich gold contract? A shroud is what is placed on a dead body to give it some dignity. Fellow Guyanese, we are not dead, but when President Ali and Vice President Jagdeo engage in this kind of secrecy, then as far as they are concerned, we might as well be.
This absence of transparency is exactly what the PP/C leaders did when they were in office before – big-money contracts were plastered over with secrecy. Terms and conditions of deals in just about everything were hidden from sight and kept away from the attention of citizens. The natural resources of this country cannot be a secret when deals are entered into, when contracts are signed. We the people must know and all Guyanese should demand to know, about all of them.
The OMAI gold contract must be fully shared now. That is not negotiable. This nation should not continue living with secrecy, especially when dealing with its resource wealth.

