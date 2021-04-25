Men who allegedly threw cocaine out of car window get bail

Kaieteur News – The men, who on Tuesday reportedly threw a quantity of cocaine out of a car window while being chased by ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU), have been released on bail.

The defendants, Daquan Wills, 25, and Joel Fung-A-Fat, 39, appeared on Friday at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Senior Magistrate, Leron Daly, and were both charged with the trafficking of narcotics.

It is alleged that on Monday April 20, Wills and Fung-A-Fat were intercepted at Church Street and Vlissengen Road with 1.054 kilogrammes of cocaine which they intended to traffic.

The men pleaded not guilty to the charge and were represented by their attorneys, Siand Dhurjon and Mark Waldron, respectively. The lawyers made bail applications on behalf of their clients and these were granted by the Magistrate.

As a result they were both granted $300,000 bail each and are expected to return to court on May 14, 2021.

According to reports, Wills and Fung-A-Fat were the occupants of a maroon-coloured Nissan Juke motor car which was under surveillance by CANU ranks.

CANU had reported that when its ranks decided to intercept the car, it sped off prompting them to give chase. It was during the pursuit, CANU reported, that one of the occupants of the Nissan Juke threw a parcel out of the window. The ranks eventually cornered the car on Vlissengen Road – the parcel was recovered as well.

CANU ranks, according to a release the unit sent out, found that the parcel contained suspected cocaine in the shape of a brick, which weighed over one kilogramme.

After apprehending Fung-A-Fat, the passenger and Wills, the driver, the CANU ranks had informed the suspects that they would be questioned by officers who they subsequently led to an abandoned range house located at Stone Avenue, Campbellville, Georgetown. In the yard the ranks found another kilogramme of suspected cocaine also in brick form and 17 kilogrammes of suspected cannabis.

